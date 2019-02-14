Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
SLATER, Gerald A. Of Brookline, passed away on February 13, 2019, at the age of 84. Devoted son of the late Alfred & Celia (Goldstein) Slater. Beloved uncle of Ann Canavan & husband Joe of Newton, and the late Steven Slater. Loving great-uncle of Lily and Sam. Brother-in-law of Shirley Slater, wife of his late brother Herbert Slater. Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019, at 10:45 AM at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's name may be made to VNA Hospice Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923, www.VNACare.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019
