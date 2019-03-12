|
|
EIDELMAN, Gerald Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Jacobs) Eidelman. Loving father of James "Andy", Peter, Robin and Jill. Adored grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of the late Melvin, Elliot and Muriel. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Remembrances may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Office, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. Gerald was a well respected Certified Public Account in Brookline until his retirement. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019