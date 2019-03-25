Boston Globe Obituaries
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Burial
Private
GERALD J. "JERRY" GALLAGHER

GERALD J. "JERRY" GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER, Gerald J. "Jerry" Of Waltham. March 23, 2019. Husband of Martha A. (Meade) Gallagher. Father of the late Dorothy A. and Barbara J. Gallagher. Brother of Phyllis McDonough of Milton and Mary Holmes of Westborough and the late James Gallagher and Clare Lyman; brother-in-law of Donald F. Meade of Redondo Beach, CA, Patricia M. Maloon of Natick and Mary L. Powers of Essex; also survived by many nieces & nephews; grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jerry's life by gathering to visit at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20), WALTHAM, where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. Memorials in his name may be made to , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
