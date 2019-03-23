CAPLAN, Gerald R. "Jerry" Of Natick, MA died March 21, 2019. Beloved Husband for over 65 years of Diane Caplan. Father of Scott from Dundee, FL, and Clark of Tewksbury, MA. Loving grandfather of Ariana, Samantha, Michelle, Dillan, and Evan. Great-grandfather of Logan, Lucien, and Gawaine; along with great-granddaughter Leila. Jerry earned a BA from the University of New Hampshire along with an MS in Civil Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth. His creativity and attention to detail were evident in the design and construction of family houses at York Beach, Maine, as well as his lifelong hobby of designing and building furniture. Services will be held at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery on South Beech Street in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Morse Institute Library, West Central St. Natick MA 01760, or the . The family will be receiving on Monday and Tuesday at Whitney Place, 3 Vision Dr., Natick MA, from 7-9 PM. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



