GRELAND, Gerald Thomas Of Roslindale, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine C. (Zammito) and devoted father of Gerald C. Greland of Bronxville, NY and Angela J. Greland and her husband Scott Packard, of Belmont. Brother of Carol Connor, of Brockton, and Joseph and Arthur Morgan. Brother-in-law of Charles, Robert and Ralph Zammito and the late Virginia Martell. Loving grandfather of Benjamin, Leonardo and Henry Packard. Funeral Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Hwy (nr Cummins Hwy), ROSLINDALE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8 PM. Interment in St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Directions and guest book at josephrussofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe from May 7 to May 8, 2019
