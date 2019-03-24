Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
GERALDINE A. (SHIRLEY) BOLY

GERALDINE A. (SHIRLEY) BOLY Obituary
BOLY, Geraldine A. (Shirley) Longtime resident of West Roxbury, passed away on March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Boly. Devoted mother of Laurel Hansen Phillips and her husband Peter of FL, Raymond E. Boly and his wife Jean of West Roxbury, Christine Haugh of Dedham, Elaine Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Yarmouthport, Michelle Baker and her husband Patrick of Lakeville, and the late Kathleen Sparks. Loving grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of the late Myrna Smith. Sister-in-law of Elaine Ruff of Holbrook. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, March 27, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
