CULLEN, Geraldine M. Of Reading, formerly of Malden and Medford, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Cullen. Devoted mother of the late Teresa Cuddy and her husband Michael of Reading, Denise Singleton and her husband John of Westwood, Doreen Oughton and her husband Quentin Lewis of Leicester, Paula Uttaro and her husband Ray of Naples, Maine, James F. Cullen and his wife Di of Acton, Stephen Cullen and his wife Adrienne of Westford. Sister of Joseph Silvey of Boston and Roberta Murphy of Melrose. Loving grandmother of 16 and loving great-grandmother of 2. Geri also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday March 22, at St. Catherine Church, 107 North Main St., Westford at 10 am. Burial is private. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING, from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geri's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



