HURNEY, Geraldine M. "Gerri" (Cogan) Of Woburn, February 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. Hurney. Daughter of the late Paul L. and Rita P. (Bergin) Cogan. Cherished sister of Rita Masotta and her husband John of Woburn, Maureen Lynch and her husband Edward of Seabrook, NH, Karen Hriniak and her husband Walter of North Andover. Sister-in-law of Richard P. Hurney and his wife Connie of VA, Peter F. Hurney and his wife Gerilyn of CA, and James M. Hurney of GA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, February 8th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerri's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Woburn - Medford - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019