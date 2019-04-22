Boston Globe Obituaries
GERARD J. CHISHOLM

GERARD J. CHISHOLM Obituary
CHISHOLM, Gerard J. Age 65, of Canton and East Falmouth, passed away April 21st. Beloved husband of Melanie A. (Babikian). Father of Michael G. Chisholm and his wife Elizabeth of Sturbridge and Michelle M. Farwell and her husband Matthew of Easton. Grandfather of Katherine and William Chisholm and Dylan Farwell. Brother of William "Barry" Chisholm and Robert Chisholm both of S.C. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. The Visitation will be followed by a Celebration of Gerry's life at the American Legion Post #24, 950 Washington St., Canton, Friday at 2:30 pm. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory the Canton Veteran Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
