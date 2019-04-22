FORD, Gerard M. Age 86, of Methuen, MA passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, MA. He was born in Boston, MA, the fifth child of 10 to the late Albert R. and Mary A. (McCarthy) Ford. Mr. Ford grew up in Roslindale and South Boston, graduated from Boston Latin High School and from Boston College, earning his bachelor's degree and master's degree in Education. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Ford taught at Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston for 25 years and at St. Joseph's Regional Jr. High School in Manchester, NH for 12 years. He was a member of the Salem, NH VFW Post #8546, a member of the Pine Valley Golf Course and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Salem. Mr. Ford enjoyed painting, drawing caricatures and he also coached baseball. He is survived by his five children; Lorraine DeMan and her husband Gerard of Rutherford, NJ, Fred Ford and his wife Dorothy of Bellport, NY, Thomas Ford of Manchester, NH, Jeanne Lugli and her husband William of Methuen, MA and Alison Ford of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Sean Ford, Mary DeMan, Keith Ford, John DeMan, Robert Ford, Lila Rose Ford and Evan Lugli, two brothers; William Ford of W. Roxbury, MA and John Ford of Quincy, MA, a sister; Marie Ford Hamblin of Buzzards Bay, MA and also by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; Joan T. (Delaney) Ford and by six brothers and sisters; Katherine Cunningham, Albert Ford, Jr. "Buddy", Paul Ford, Doris O'Reilly, Joan Ford and Denise Ford. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm in the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 27th at 10:30am in St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, 329 Main St., Salem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at douglasandjohnson.com



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019