|
|
BARNES, Gilda M. (Buccini) Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, on March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rufus Barnes. Loving mother of Debra Barnes of Scituate, Derek Barnes of Hull, John Barnes & his wife Kelly Ann of Marshfield, and the late Randy Barnes. Devoted sister of Anna Turner of Weymouth, and the late Lino Buccini, Albert Buccini, Olga Buckley, Hugo Buccini, Ida Beggan, and Anthony Buccini. Cherished grandmother of 10 loving grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Buccini, Annie Gray Drake, and the late Arthur Turner, Jean Buccini, Rory Buccini, Fannie Mae Parker, and Elbert Barnes. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and pet dog Tiko. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Friday morning at 10am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gilda to the . Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019