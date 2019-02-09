Boston Globe Obituaries
GIOVANNI "JOHN" BALDASSARRE

GIOVANNI "JOHN" BALDASSARRE Obituary
BALDASSARRE, Giovanni "John" Of Swampscott, February 7, 2019, 78 years, Husband of Barbara (Testa) Baldassarre, Father of Nancy Ricciardelli and her husband Mario of Marblehead, and John N. Baldassarre and his wife Jennifer of Charlotte, NC, grandfather of Alex, Sophia, Philip Ricciardelli, Olivia, Bennett and William Baldassarre. He is the brother of the late Nicholas Baldassarre. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 9:00 AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street(RTE 1A) LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Tuesday, 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to the Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
