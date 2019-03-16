Resources More Obituaries for GIUSTINA BROSIO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GIUSTINA MASTRANGELO BROSIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers BROSIO, Giustina Mastrangelo CRLS Romance Languages Teacher Aged 75, of Cambridge, died on February 15, 2019 of complications from multiple myeloma. Throughout the protracted illness she never faltered in her determination to live robustly in experience, kindness, connection and joy. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Guido Brosio, her beloved daughter Christina Hibbs, her treasured brother Domenico Mastrangelo, her cherished in-laws Molly Fudge Mastrangelo, Sergio Brosio and Magda Forgnone Brosio, many adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and dearest cousins. Her effervescence, warmth, solar personality and open smile are deeply missed.



Giustina (AKA Mariagiustina) was born on December 13, 1943 in Soveria Mannelli, Italy. Eager to explore the world, in 1961 she traveled to America on the Italian freighter Francesco C. She graduated from Manlius-Fayetteville High School in New York (1962) and received her BS at Southern Connecticut State College (1966) where she met and married her first husband. She then earned an MA in Spanish language and literature at the University of Wisconsin, Madison (1970) and later an Ed.S at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst (1984). She was also the first U.S. language teacher to be selected as a Fulbright Classroom Exchange Teacher (1989).



In 1970, Giustina settled in Cambridge. She taught Spanish, Italian and French for 35 years at the Cambridge Ringe and Latin School where she was known as "Ms. Hibbs" (her first married name). Giustina loved teaching at CRLS and profoundly enjoyed meeting and mentoring students. She shared with them her love for travel, world music and art, advised student language clubs, and chaperoned numerous cultural excursions around Boston and internationally. She spent summers working for Cambridge youth and culture programs or traveling and studying languages abroad. She was also an active member of the community, working with Mayor Alfred Vellucci to promote pride in the history, culture and contributions of Italo-Americans and was a lifelong member of the Circolo Italiano di Boston and the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts. Outside of teaching, Giustina's interests spanned a wide spectrum. She avidly pursued family roots research, cultivated history and science, collected



costume jewelry, delighted in antique hunts and gardening, and in her younger years spent many a night clicking her heels and castanets as she practiced flamenco dance. She nevertheless missed teaching and students immensely throughout retirement.



In 1989 Giustina married Guido Brosio, whom she had first met as a fellow passenger aboard that same Italian freighter that brought her to New York in ?61. The two had maintained a friendship ever since and in midlife, when both again single, fell in love. 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the happy, dedicated, supportive and loving partnership they shared.



A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at 17 Quincy Street in Cambridge at 6pm on Monday, June 24, 2019.



The family is grateful to Dr. Noopur Raje, Jill Burke NP, and the entire wonderful MGH cancer team for their dedicated professional and human support throughout Giustina's brave battle for life.



To honor Giustina, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests one consider donations to the MGH Multiple Myeloma Program. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries