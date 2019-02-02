KIWACZYNSKI, Gladys Age 99, passed away on January 31st, at Mt Auburn Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on May 9, 1919 in the North End, moved to the West End at age 3, where she spent the remainder of her life. She is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law Mary & William Noeth of Ayer, 11 nieces and nephews, and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Her sister, Stacia Gavett of Orono, Maine and parents, Wladyslaw and Victoria (Prontkelewicz) Kiwaczynski, predeceased her. An employee of the USDA/AMS Fruit & Vegetable Division in Everett, for the better part of her working career, she received a special commendation from the then U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, for her 35 years of dedicated service. An avid walker, staunch frequenter of Filene's Basement, she nurtured a healthy curiosity of the world around her. Blessed with good health, her favorite maxim was "When you have your health, you have your wealth." She loved serenading her doctors and family; her favorite song was, "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands", always changing the pronoun to she when necessary. Gladys loved spending time with her extended family who will miss her entertaining ways and generous spirit. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in the West End, on Monday, February 4th, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beacon Hill Village would be appreciated. Arrangement made by the Nardone Funeral Home. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary