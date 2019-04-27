Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GLENN ROBERT GALLANT

GALLANT, Glenn Robert Age 63, of Pittsfield, Vermont and Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was the son of Stella K. Gallant of Winchester and the late Robert A. Gallant. Glenn was raised in Winchester and was a graduate of Winchester public schools and Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School, and attended Bunker Hill Community College. He specialized in injection molding and plastics fabrication, working for companies in Pennsylvania and Vermont. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, winning many tournaments. Glenn was a loyal friend and also devoted to his canine companions. He was a member of the Parish of the Epiphany. In addition to his mother, Glenn is survived by his brother Dean and his wife Lauren, of Kittery Point, Maine, an aunt, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services are private. costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
