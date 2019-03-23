CHARNLEY, Gloria M. Formerly of Sudbury, MA and Cape Cod, passed away peacefully at the age of 94, on March 18, 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas L. Charnley, and her siblings Louis and Clara Manteca. She is survived by her sons Michael (Karen) Charnley and Thomas A. (Jackie) Charnley, and their families, and nieces Sandy Manteca Swarts (John), and Diane Manteca. Gloria was born in 1924 to Antonio and Francesca Manteca. Gloria was an employee of the City of Newton, the National Research Corporation, and the Sudbury Public Schools. She enjoyed her retirement to Cape Cod and her travels to visit and spend time with her beloved family. She was especially fond of her 7 grandchildren, and spent many hours sharing stories about her childhood, family, and friends while growing up in Newton. Calling Hours were held at Walker Brothers Funeral Home in Spencerport, NY, on Sunday, March 24th. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Friday, March 29th, at 1 pm. Local arrangments made by Sullivan Funeral Home, HANOVER, MA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to . Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary