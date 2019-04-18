DiMARTINO, Gloria M. (Gassiraro) Age 84, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Baldassaro and Maria (Sicurella) Gassiraro. Beloved wife of Joseph A. DiMartino. Loving mother of Karen Bertolino and her husband Richard and the late Sharon DiGregorio and her surviving husband Dan. Adored grandmother of Marissa Docter and her husband Bryan, Bianca Dickey and her husband Joshua, Cassaundra DiGregorio and step-grandmother of Nicole Bertolino and Tayla Gomes and her husband Brian. Caring sister of the late Frank Gassiraro, Elsie DiPerri, Jennie Anzalone, Yolanda Zappulla, Josephine Marotta and Joseph Gassiraro. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Gloria's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and again at 10:00am Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11:00am. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. At Gloria's request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gloria's late daughter Sharon's memory to the by visiting stjude.org For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Gloria M. (Gassiraro) DiMARTINO Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary