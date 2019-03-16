ALIPERTA, Grace (Ventolino) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, March 15. Beloved wife of the late Luigi Aliperta. Dear and devoted mother of Lou Ventino and his spouse, Tom Seifts of Seattle, WA, John Aliperta of Georgetown and Maria Santorelli and her husband, Anthony of Malden. Sister of Rose Feudo and her husband, Anthony of North Reading, Carmela Barone and her husband, Gaetano of Revere and the late Salvatore Ventolino and his surviving wife, Joanne of Woburn. Loving "Nonni" of Stephen, Chris, Jaclyn, Catherine, Nicole, Amanda, and Angela. Grace is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and in Italy. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Grace's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Tuesday, March 19, 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home, Wednesday, at 8:30 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Grace's memory to the would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary