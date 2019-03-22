|
BELLINO, Grace Grace (Chiary) was born, raised, and educated in Revere, graduating from Revere High School. Married S. William (Bill) Bellino and moved to Peabody and together, they ran Bill's business, Modern Home Appliance in Gloucester. Grace is survived by her children Nancy (Upton) Downard, Roy Upton, and Robin Upton, six stepchildren, Mario (Mike) Bellino, Paul Bellino, Sandra (Bellino) Farraca, Mark Bellino, William Bellino Jr, and BethAnn (Bellino) Lynch, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and her great-grandchild Brian. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation in Grace's memory to the Mid-County Senior Center, Attn: Treasurer, 829 Bay Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010 where Grace spent many hours in her last years participating in dance-exercise classes with other seasoned citizens. Visitation on Monday from 4-7pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 9am at St. Mary's Parish, Conant St., Danvers, MA. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114 Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2019