GRACE E (GIUSTI) CENTAURO

CENTAURO, Grace E. (Giusti) Of Braintree, passed away on March 28, 2019, at the age of 68. Beloved wife of the late Michael Andrew Centauro. Devoted mother of Anthony Centauro of Braintree and stepson Michael Centauro Jr. of Framingham. Sister of Gerald H. Giusti and his wife Joanne (Mirisola) of Mashpee, Susan Barron and her late husband Lawrence of Merrimac, MA, and the late James G. Giusti and his surviving wife Jacquelyn (Hanley) of Norwood. Grace is also survived by her grandson Michael Anthony Centauro and his mother Kirsten Parson of Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Silvio and Grace (DeSantis) Giusti. Funeral from the Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday morning from 8:30am - 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood, MA. Burial will be at the Mass National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 2:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to , 788 Liberty St., Braintree, MA 02184. Kraw-Kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
