SOULARD, Grace M. In Framingham, formerly of Brighton, February 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Marron) Soulard. Dear aunt of Catherine Rodriguez of Derry, NH, and Paul Forte of Lowell. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 7th at 1:30pm in New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Mattapan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
