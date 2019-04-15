CANN, Gregory Celebrating the Life and Love of Gregor Cann, Boston Area Designer Left this world on March 31, 2019, bathed in spirit, beauty and love. He was holding the hand of his beloved partner, Mark Seifried, and supported by longtime friends Kathryne Gardette and Ruth Rosenbaum. Greg is survived by his dear mother, Frances, the wife of his late father, Dale Eugene; sisters Cyndi, Tami, and Stacy; nieces Amber and Samantha; nephews Jake and Jimmy; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was blessed by numerous dear friends, but none more than Richard Dickinson, who shared his enduring love of art and design. As a designer, Gregor had an extraordinary ability to make bold, elegant, and imaginative choices that reflected his deep understanding of his clients' lives and sensibilities. When his work was completed, the result was a warm, welcoming space that honored and celebrated the collaboration between designer and client. He had wonderful energy, impeccable taste, and a delightfully wry sense of humor that enriched his practice and his relationships with clients, many of whom became abiding friends. In his spare time he loved reading, cooking, and traveling—activities that created new opportunities to express and refine his discerning nature. Born on August 8, 1958, Gregor grew up in Camp Spring, Kentucky. He studied at Northern Kentucky University and the New England School of Art and Design. Over the course of his career, he designed numerous private residences that reflected his keen eye and his mastery of the interplay between space, light, color, texture, and materials. His commercial engagements included providing full-scale interior design services for 114 furnished villas and a 44-room resort hotel in coastal Saudi Arabia. Gregor was a consummate gentleman who left a trail of grace and love wherever he went. He will be dearly missed and loved eternally by many. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Wednesday, May 1, at 10:00 a.m. in the Second Church in Newton, UCC, 60 Highland Street, West Newton, MA. A reception will follow.



