AUFIERO, Gregory M. Of Cambridge, March 4, after a short battle with endocarditis and a massive brain aneurysm. Beloved son of Charles and Christine (Savini) Aufiero. Brother of Christopher and his wife Kristyn Aufiero, Jennifer Aufiero and her husband John Bettencourt. Uncle of Jaylen Bettencourt, Kalynne, Christopher and Caroline Aufiero. Grandson of Mary F. (DeVito) and the late Adam Aufiero, Sr., and Guido and Polly (Gramolini) Savini. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, March 10, from 2-5 PM, at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, and to his Funeral Mass on Monday, at 10 AM. Interment, Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his name may be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund or . For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019