CAREY, Gregory M. Of Newburyport, Gregory M. Carey, 66, passed away April 2, 2019, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose. Born in Arlington, he was the son of the late Joseph L. and Rita (Mulholland) Carey. He attended Arlington Catholic High School and was a graduate of Arlington High School, Class of 1971. Gregory had an entrepreneurial spirit and worked at many different jobs throughout his life. He was employed in sales for many years. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Gregory is survived by his brother, Joseph L. Carey and his wife Kathleen of Methuen; his niece, Lisa Beucler of Medford; nephews Mark Ranaghan of Medford and Stephen Ranaghan and his wife Jeannine of Arlington; and several grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth S. Ranaghan. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10 at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford Street, Arlington. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main Street Haverhill, MA 01830



