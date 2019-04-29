LaGANA, Dr. Gregory "Greg" P. Age 70, passed away on April 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 31, 1948, in his beloved Brooklyn, NY, where he once played in a Little League game on Ebbetts Field. Dr. LaGana was a brilliant, well-respected chiropractor, who provided his patients with care and compassion for 42 years at his Brookline, MA practice. He saw his work as a calling, not a job, and his beloved patients could sense that the minute they walked into the office, where they'd be greeted by Greg's beautiful wife of 45 years, Letitia (Tish, neé Florentino). Greg and Tish had deep personal connections with many of the practice's long-term patients, who over the decades became close, supportive friends. When not helping people live healthier lives, Greg could be found spending time with Tish and his children, Ellen and Michael. An evangelist for all things '60s, he loved to sit outside and listen to The Byrds, Gram Parsons and his beloved Bob Dylan, preferably with a margarita nearby. Greg's mixtapes and CDs were legendary, and can still be found in the center consoles of his sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, up and down the east coast. Greg was equally passionate about his New York Yankees, even after living in enemy territory for the last four decades. He will be as missed as he was adored by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gregory's name to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at www.bidmc.org/give Services will be private. For guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019