FALCONE, Guido C. Of Arlington, formerly of Quincy, passed peacefully on April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Gloria A. (Riccardi) of Arlington. Loving father of the late Joseph Falcone. Dear brother of the late Theresa Falcone. Guido is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and his cat Mindy. Relatives and friends invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, from 9-11am, followed by his Funeral Mass, in St. Agnes Church, Medford Street, Arlington, at 11:30am. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Guido's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019