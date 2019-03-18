|
GIAMPAPA, Guy H. WWII US Army Veteran Of East Walpole, formerly of Roslindale, March 18, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of Loretta M. (Zopatti) Giampapa. Loving father of Susan M. Giampapa of East Walpole and Michael P. Giampapa and his wife, Irene, of Stoughton. Brother of Margaret Foscaldo of Roslindale and the late Claire Moccia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Guy's Life Celebration, on Thursday, from 4 to 8 PM, and Friday, from 9 to 9:30 AM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019