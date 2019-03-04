ANTHANEY, Halina Danute Age 92, of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Brandywine Senior Living, in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born on May 30, 1926, in Vilnius, Lithuania, daughter of the late Stanislav and Staci (Valanciauskas) Ruseckas.



Mrs. Anthaney spent her working years as an electrologist, dedicating many years to Filene's in Boston, MA. She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes, and she was a gracious volunteer at Beebe Hospital, and the Senior Center. Above all, Mrs. Anthaney was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anthaney was preceded in death by her husband, Nicodemas Anthaney; and her brothers: Romas, Jurgis, and Adam Ruseckas. She is survived by her son, Virgil Anthaney and his wife, Carol Everett; her daughter, Laima V. Anthaney, DMD and her husband Michael L. Cahoon, DMD; her grandchildren: Cara, Alexa, and Eric Anthaney, and Sigita and Marija Cahoon; her great-granddaughter, Amelia; and her dear friend, Patrick Harney.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2nd Street, Lewes, DE. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, LEWES, DE.



