BARAKAT, Hamid T. Of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, April 19, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Yoslin M. (Greige). Loving father of Miguel Barakat and his wife Dora Alvarado of NC and Tina Lindsey of Quincy. Cherished grandfather "Dada" of Yoslin and Michelle and "Papa" of Paul, John and Samantha. Dear brother of Karim and Bassam Barakat, both of Lebanon. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday at 12 noon at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmondale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hamid's memory may be made to the Church or to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Boston. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019