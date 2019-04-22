Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for HAMID BARAKAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAMID T. BARAKAT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAMID T. BARAKAT Obituary
BARAKAT, Hamid T. Of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, April 19, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Yoslin M. (Greige). Loving father of Miguel Barakat and his wife Dora Alvarado of NC and Tina Lindsey of Quincy. Cherished grandfather "Dada" of Yoslin and Michelle and "Papa" of Paul, John and Samantha. Dear brother of Karim and Bassam Barakat, both of Lebanon. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday at 12 noon at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmondale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hamid's memory may be made to the Church or to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Boston. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now