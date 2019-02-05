Home
Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
2nd Floor Function Roo
100 Place Lane
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HANS MAAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HANS A. MAAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HANS A. MAAS Obituary
MAAS, Hans A. Of Woburn, February 1st. Beloved husband of the late Henrica P. (Van der Hoeven) Maas. Devoted father of Barbara Maas, her husband Paul Theriault of Woburn, and Elisabeth DeFronzo and her husband Christopher of Ellicott City, MD. Loving grandfather of Julian DeFronzo, his wife Becky of FL. Dear brother of the late Julia Van Gunst, Jan, Edward and Elise Maas. Hans is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. At the family's request, relatives and friends are invited to A Celebration of His Life on Friday, February, 8th from 3-7 p.m, at the 2nd Floor Function Room, located at 100 Place Lane, Woburn MA 01801. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 5030 Hagerstown, MA 01741. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now