MAAS, Hans A. Of Woburn, February 1st. Beloved husband of the late Henrica P. (Van der Hoeven) Maas. Devoted father of Barbara Maas, her husband Paul Theriault of Woburn, and Elisabeth DeFronzo and her husband Christopher of Ellicott City, MD. Loving grandfather of Julian DeFronzo, his wife Becky of FL. Dear brother of the late Julia Van Gunst, Jan, Edward and Elise Maas. Hans is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. At the family's request, relatives and friends are invited to A Celebration of His Life on Friday, February, 8th from 3-7 p.m, at the 2nd Floor Function Room, located at 100 Place Lane, Woburn MA 01801. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 5030 Hagerstown, MA 01741. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019