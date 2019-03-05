Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD CEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD CEDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAROLD CEDER Obituary
CEDER, Harold A youthful age 93, of Chestnut Hill, on March 4, 2019, after many courageous medical battles. Harold was born to Abraham and Minnie Ceder of Winthrop, MA on December 19, 1925, and had to live to age 78 to see his Red Sox finally win a World Series. Beloved husband of the late Faye (Berkowitz) Ceder. Devoted father of Jori Ceder Grossack and her husband, Richard (Rocky) Grossack of Newton, and Michael Ceder of Brookline. Dear grandfather of Samuel, Adam, and Zachary Grossack and of Andrew and Franklin Ceder. Loving youngest brother of the late Milton, Robert, Arthur, Israel "Mike," and William Ceder, and their children, totaling 16 nieces and nephews. Loving Brother-in-law of the late Shirley (Berkowitz) Utstein and Arnold Utstein and uncle to Cliff and Laurie Utstein and Deborah Utstein Verga. Chapel and Graveside Services today, Wednesday, March 6, at 2:00pm, at Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick, RI, followed by Shiva (at approximately 4:30pm), at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington Street, Newton, MA until 8:30pm. Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.