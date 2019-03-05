|
CEDER, Harold A youthful age 93, of Chestnut Hill, on March 4, 2019, after many courageous medical battles. Harold was born to Abraham and Minnie Ceder of Winthrop, MA on December 19, 1925, and had to live to age 78 to see his Red Sox finally win a World Series. Beloved husband of the late Faye (Berkowitz) Ceder. Devoted father of Jori Ceder Grossack and her husband, Richard (Rocky) Grossack of Newton, and Michael Ceder of Brookline. Dear grandfather of Samuel, Adam, and Zachary Grossack and of Andrew and Franklin Ceder. Loving youngest brother of the late Milton, Robert, Arthur, Israel "Mike," and William Ceder, and their children, totaling 16 nieces and nephews. Loving Brother-in-law of the late Shirley (Berkowitz) Utstein and Arnold Utstein and uncle to Cliff and Laurie Utstein and Deborah Utstein Verga. Chapel and Graveside Services today, Wednesday, March 6, at 2:00pm, at Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick, RI, followed by Shiva (at approximately 4:30pm), at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington Street, Newton, MA until 8:30pm. Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019