BELL, Harriet (Gotz) Harriet (Gotz) Bell of Newton died on February 2. She was 92. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Max and Rebecca Gotz. She grew up in Los Angeles before returning to New England after the death of her father. Mrs. Bell loved the Cape, card games and puzzles, theater and music, art, politics, eating out, shopping, and a good story. She was an accomplished painter, and no one could tell a joke the way she did. But most of all she loved her family and friends. The bond with her mother, her Aunt Rose, and her sister, Ethel, was unbreakable. Her husband of 56 years, Aaron, adored her. She loved her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and taught all of them in turn to sing wonderful old songs, among them "Three Little Fishies," "When Hilo Hattie Does the Hilo Hop," and "Feudin' and Fightin.'" She was a force. Mrs. Bell is survived by her children, Barbara Bell of Worcester, Mark Bell and his wife, Barbara, of Needham, Mollie Peddar of Newton, and Joseph Bell and his wife, Dawn, of Bristol, Tennessee; her grandchildren Rachel, Allison, Lizzie, Sarah, Jeffrey, Isaac, and Joshua; her great-grandchildren Max, Sen, Douglas, Blake, and Chase; and nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Aaron; her son Allan; her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Marilyn Gotz; and her sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Stan Gould. Services will be held Wednesday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel in BROOKLINE, with interment following at Chai Odom Cemetery in West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Aaron Bell Arts Fund at Temple Emanuel, Newton; the Maimonides School, Brookline; or the Southern Poverty Law Center.