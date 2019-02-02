Home
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
HARRIET J. (TIRRELL) NEMICCOLO

NEMICCOLO, Harriet J. (Tirrell) Of Newton, January 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Alice (Trainor) Tirrell. Dear sister of Sr. Patricia Tirrell of Pennsylvania, Joseph Tirrell of Oregon, Philip Tirrell of West Springfield and the late John Tirrell, Paul Tirrell, Alice Tirrell, Mary Denning and Gertrude Carroll. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be private. Burke & Blackington Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
