HARRY STAFFORD
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
1944 - 2019 Obituary
DR. HARRY STAFFORD Obituary
STAFFORD, Dr. Harry Age 74, passed away in Birmingham, Alabama on February 2 after a long illness. He was born in Birmingham before the war, in a time and place he called "Eden." He received his BA from Samford University, MDiv from Columbia Theological Seminary, and Ph.D from Florida State University. Harry attended Harvard Divinity School as a visiting scholar and remained in the area for a number of years, having fallen in love with Cambridge. After Boston, Dr. Stafford returned to St. Augustine, Florida where, for most of the remainder of his life, he devoted time to metaphysical writings and exploring St Augustine's history, especially the area's hauntings. Harry found joy in meeting new people and bringing them into his inner circle of music, movies, and mysteries. Harry is survived by a brother, a sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
