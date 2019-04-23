|
BLANTON, Hartwell E. Age 96, of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury, passed away at the Newfield House in Plymouth on April 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Marion (Mercer) Blanton for 64 years; devoted father of Allison Parsons and her husband Lee, Robert Blanton and his wife Susan and William Blanton. Loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two.
Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., CARVER, on Friday, April 26 from 10:00 to 11:00AM with a Service held at 11:00AM at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held on Monday.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019