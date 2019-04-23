Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Resources
More Obituaries for HARTWELL BLANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARTWELL E. BLANTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HARTWELL E. BLANTON Obituary
BLANTON, Hartwell E. Age 96, of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury, passed away at the Newfield House in Plymouth on April 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Marion (Mercer) Blanton for 64 years; devoted father of Allison Parsons and her husband Lee, Robert Blanton and his wife Susan and William Blanton. Loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., CARVER, on Friday, April 26 from 10:00 to 11:00AM with a Service held at 11:00AM at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held on Monday.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now