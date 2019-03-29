|
|
ABRAMOSKI, Helen A. (Staskawicz) Of Hyde Park, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Abramoski. Devoted mother of Christine Abramoski and her husband Theodore R. Smith of Tewksbury, Paul A. Abramoski and his wife Susan of Mansfield, Gail M Geagan and her late husband Robert E. Geagan of Mansfield. Loving grandmother of Jason Abramoski, Krystyna Geagan, Carissa Abramoski, Laura Geagan and Kaitlin Geagan. Great-grandmother of Braelyn Jackson and Matthias Abramoski. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Monday, April 1, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 31, from 2-4pm. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019