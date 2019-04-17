Boston Globe Obituaries
BAUM, Helen (Schnoll) Of Canton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Harry Baum, parents Pincus and Sadie Schnoll, and sister Phyllis Rosen. Mother of Geoffrey Baum and his life partner Kulwant Babra, and Tad Baum and his wife Diane. Grandmother of Matthew Baum and his partner Emmilie Aveling, Rachel Baum and her husband Dave Yannetty, Andrew Baum, Lauren Baum, and Jennifer Baum. Great-grandmother of Scarlett Baum Aveling. Funeral services will take place at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Friday, April 19th at 2:00 pm, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at www.jdrf.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019
