BENOIT, Helen Claire (Healey) Of Arlington passed away on April 1, 2019. Born in Cambridge, July 21, 1929, Helen was the daughter of Helen (Nellie) and Jerome Healey. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clifford E. Benoit and their children, John and his wife Julie of Methuen, Susan Biggins and her partner, John Oblenis of Lincoln, Rhode Island, Frances Bowler and her husband Billy of Hull, Peter and his wife, Jean Bernhardt, of Salisbury, Paul and his wife, Jane Biondi of Arlington, Jean Marcinkewich of Hull and Janet of Chelmsford; 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur, Francis and John Healey, Gerry Sawyer, Mary Donovan (her twin), and a great-grandson, Brandon Leone. Helen began working at AT&T a few days after graduating from St. John the Evangelist High School and retired in 1991. Helen began running in her 40s and competed in the Doc Linsky Road Race for many years. Helen and her best friend Florence "Flossy" Gibbons could be seen walking the "avenue" into Harvard Square on a daily basis. She was a regular at the Arlington Boys and Girls Club, where she swam most mornings. Helen and her family spent several summers at Salisbury Beach. She walked the beach, collected sand dollars and entertained many grandchildren there. Helen enjoyed many activities in and around Boston. She loved to travel, especially to Red Sox spring training. She was a great reader, followed the Patriots and hosted large family gatherings. A dog-lover, Helen recently lost her beloved dog, Nellie. Calling Hours will be Sunday, April 7, 2:00pm – 6:00pm, Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 8, 11:00am, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 2254 Mass Ave, Cambridge. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474, or at www.abgclub.org