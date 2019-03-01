BALUKONIS, Helen Elizabeth (Nadolny) Age 95, of Needham, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at CareOne in Concord, MA. Helen was born in Needham on February 25, 1924 to Theodore and Helen Nadolny (Yorcak) from Poland. She attended Needham High School and grew up on Highland Circle in "Poleville" with many Polish immigrants where she spoke fluent Polish. She is survived by her one and only beloved son Brian Balukonis and daughter-in-law Melissa Gee of Littleton, MA, and her granddaughter Helen loved being called Babcia (Grandmother in Polish) by her granddaughter. She also loved gardening, cooking and making people laugh and smile. Up until she was 90, every summer, you could find her working on her hands and knees in her flower gardens for many hours a day. Her stamina was amazing. When she was a teenager, she worked at Tillotson`s in Needham, which was a balloon factory. After she raised her son, she went back to work at Calvert's in Needham until her retirement. Once retired, she often donated her time to support the Needham Senior Center. She was married for 55 years to her late loving husband Francis. They loved to travel and went to Poland, Italy, Canary Islands, Ireland, and on many cruises. In her later years, after her husband died in 1998, she suffered from macular degeneration and eventually became legally blind. This never slowed her down, as she lived alone until she was 90. Her house was immaculately spotless and it was virtually impossible to find a dust particle inside. Unfortunately, she had a bad fall when she was 90, and never fully recovered. The fall eventually took its toll and caused her to suffer from dementia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration foundation (https://www.macular.org/about-us). She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Francis; her brother John Nadolny of Reno, NV; and many lifelong friends and family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, March 6 from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave, Needham on Thursday, March 7 at 10AM, followed by Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Rest in Peace… "Spoczywaj w pokoju" To share a memory of Helen, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary