DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
DOWNING, Helen F. (Doherty) Of Waltham, formerly of Arlington, May 4. Beloved wife of the late John P. Downing. Beloved mother of Mary Ellen McKinnon and her husband Paul of Waltham, Joan Chandley and her late husband James of Ashby, Patricia Garballey and her late husband John of Arlington, Kathleen Day of Billerica, John J. Downing and wife Jeanette of Arlington. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late John and Ellen (Hirrel) Doherty. Former mother-in-law of John Day. Sister of the late Edward Doherty, Catherine Devlin, Mary Doherty, and Daniel Doherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral From The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning, at 10:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00pm. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019
