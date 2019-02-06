PIERCE, Helen J. (Lips) Age 90, of Concord, Feb. 5, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Pierce. Mother of Margery Bloomer and her husband William of Rutland, VT, John Pierce and his late wife Nancy of Concord, Karen Wallace and her husband David of Littleton, Elaine Meunier and her husband Maurice of Littleton, and Mary Pierce of Littleton. Grandmother to Matthew Bloomer and his wife Betsy, Kate, Aaron, and Geoffrey Bloomer, Jack and Lisa Pierce, Andrea and Rachel Wallace, William Naylor and his wife Tasha, Monet Proulx and her husband Phillip, and Andre Meunier, and grandmother of Tiana, Steysha, Jordan, Kira, Parker, Madeleine, Lucy, Juliette, Zach, Will, and Jake. Sister of Elizabeth Leslie of Concord. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Sunday, Feb. 10th, from 2 to 4 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Monday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am, from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 pm, in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( ). For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary