FOREMAN, Helen L. (Burke) Age 89, of Malden, after a brief illness, April 11, 2019. Wife of the late John H. Foreman. Beloved mother of Elizabeth Holland of Lynnfield, Nancy Brown of South Dennis, John H. Foreman Jr. of Melrose, James Foreman of Peabody, Sandy Foreman of Lynn and the late Rhonda Gracilieri. Sister of William Burke of ME, Trudy Dailey of Malden, Phyllis MacDonald of North Reading, and the late Elizabeth DiGiantommaso, Virginia Zuk, and John "Richie" Burke. Predeceased by her grandson Christopher Foreman, and survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St., MALDEN, Wednesday at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours, Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Interment, Forest Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., Malden 02148 or , 1355 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309. E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
(781) 322-0194
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019