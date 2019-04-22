Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Raphael Church
514 High Street
Medford, MA
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
Oak Grove Cemetery
Playstead Road
Medford, MA
CONNORS, Helen M. Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at age 88. Daughter of the late Lenox and Helen (Phelan) Connors. Sister of the late Francis E. Connors and friend of many. She was a lover of all animals, especially her cat, and worked for the Girl Scouts for 45 years. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Helen's Eternal Life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Raphael's Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 9:30am. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. There are no Visiting Hours. For information, directions, and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
