COTONI, Helen M. (Walsh) Of Waltham, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Cotoni, devoted mother of John Cotoni and his wife Susan of Waltham, Richard Cotoni and his wife Brenda of Marlborough, Elaine Cotoni of California, Steven Cotoni of Waltham, Charles Cotoni and his wife Tracy of Framingham, Carol Cotoni of Waltham, and the late Kevin and Donald Cotoni, and sister of the late John Walsh. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Service from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 9 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours, Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. Parking attendants on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019