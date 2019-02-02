Home

Immaculate Conception Church
22 Lowe St
Revere, MA 02151
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals
773 Broadway
REVERE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals
773 Broadway
REVERE, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
HELEN M. (SHAUGHNESSY) SHEA

HELEN M. (SHAUGHNESSY) SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Helen M. (Shaughnessy) Lifelong Revere Resident, "Point of Pines" Section At 87 years, in Point of Pines, Revere, February 1st, following a lengthy illness. Wife of the late Donald R. Shea, Sr. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Leonard & her late husband Stephen R. of Lynn, Robert G. Shea & his wife Eileen of Gloucester, VA, Kevin M. Shea & his companion Tracy DeBay of Revere, Donald R. Shea, Jr. & his companion Christine Chadwick of West Bridgewater & Timothy P. Shea & his wife Jodi of Orlando, FL. Proud grandmother of Christopher S. Leonard & his wife Karen of Peabody, Michael Leonard & his companion Mindy of Marblehead, Kelly Shea & her husband Matthew O'Connell of Swampscott, Alanna Martin & her husband Seth of Ellicott City, MD, Kevin M. Shea of Nashua, NH, Meaghan Shea, R.N. of Boston, Adam Shea of Nashua, NH, Kyle E. Shea & his companion Shawna of Hudson, NH, Andrew Shea of Jacksonville, FL, Sara M. Shea & her companion Timothy Bent of Nashua, NH, Julia & Matthew Shea, both of Saugus, & Patrick Shea of VA. Cherished great-grandmother to Aden, Avery, Norah, Seamus, Quinn, & Maeve. Also lovingly survived by Claire Shea of Nashua, NH, & her faithful canine buddy, "Misty". Dear sister of the late Mary Clifford, Joseph, Paul, Thomas, & Gerald Shaughnessy. Many nieces & nephews also survive Helen. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Thursday, February 7th from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, REVERE, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Wednesday only, 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retiree of the R.M.V. & the MA Auto Dealers Inc. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
