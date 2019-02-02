SHEA, Helen M. (Shaughnessy) Lifelong Revere Resident, "Point of Pines" Section At 87 years, in Point of Pines, Revere, February 1st, following a lengthy illness. Wife of the late Donald R. Shea, Sr. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Leonard & her late husband Stephen R. of Lynn, Robert G. Shea & his wife Eileen of Gloucester, VA, Kevin M. Shea & his companion Tracy DeBay of Revere, Donald R. Shea, Jr. & his companion Christine Chadwick of West Bridgewater & Timothy P. Shea & his wife Jodi of Orlando, FL. Proud grandmother of Christopher S. Leonard & his wife Karen of Peabody, Michael Leonard & his companion Mindy of Marblehead, Kelly Shea & her husband Matthew O'Connell of Swampscott, Alanna Martin & her husband Seth of Ellicott City, MD, Kevin M. Shea of Nashua, NH, Meaghan Shea, R.N. of Boston, Adam Shea of Nashua, NH, Kyle E. Shea & his companion Shawna of Hudson, NH, Andrew Shea of Jacksonville, FL, Sara M. Shea & her companion Timothy Bent of Nashua, NH, Julia & Matthew Shea, both of Saugus, & Patrick Shea of VA. Cherished great-grandmother to Aden, Avery, Norah, Seamus, Quinn, & Maeve. Also lovingly survived by Claire Shea of Nashua, NH, & her faithful canine buddy, "Misty". Dear sister of the late Mary Clifford, Joseph, Paul, Thomas, & Gerald Shaughnessy. Many nieces & nephews also survive Helen. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Thursday, February 7th from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, REVERE, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m., and immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Wednesday only, 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Retiree of the R.M.V. & the MA Auto Dealers Inc. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Please visit vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary