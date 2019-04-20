Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
HELEN T. FINN

HELEN T. FINN Obituary
FINN, Helen T. Lifelong resident of Medford, April 19th. Cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Julia (Pyne) Finn. Dear sister of the late Edward and Geoffrey Finn. Loving aunt of Edward Finn and his wife Sandra, Loretta Porecca and her husband Ron, Julie McCarriston and her husband Mark, Daniel Finn and his wife Andrea, and David Finn and his wife Meegan. Great-aunt of 11. Also survived by many loving family members and friends.

Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, April 26th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 6 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Helen's name to the , PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
