HELENE S. (FELDBERG) FINE

HELENE S. (FELDBERG) FINE Obituary
FINE, Helene S. (Feldberg) Of Brookline, on April 10, 2019. Devoted mother of Sharon Fine (Robert Rotti) and Dana Fine (Heidemarie Floerke). Loving grandmother of Jen and Lia Rotti and Effie and Julia Fine. Dear sister of Judith Weinstein. Former wife of Arthur Fine. Services at the Zviller Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice, 80 Newbridge Way, Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019
