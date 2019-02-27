Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
COCCA, Henry "Hank" Of East Boston, formerly of Winthrop, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Phyllis (Taiani) Cocca. Loving father of Suzanne Allie and her husband Thomas of Stoughton, Robert Cocca of Winthrop, Eric Cocca and his wife Kerry of Braintree, Gregory Cocca of Lynn, and Alan Cocca of Revere. Caring brother of Theodore Cocca and his late wife Rose, the late Alfred Cocca and his surviving wife Marie, and the late Francis Cocca. Adored grandfather of Lena and Mia Allie, and Nicholas and Kayla Cocca. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Hank's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Monday, March 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Hank is a U.S. Army Veteran who served proudly during the Korean War. For guest book and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

www.vazzafunerals.com

Vazza Funeral Home

REVERE 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019
