|
|
COE, Henry "Sumner" Of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, March 12. Beloved husband of Shirley M. (McNabb) Coe. Loving father of Donald S. Coe & wife Donna of Bethel, ME and Janet G. Ryan & husband Mark of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Alison Hennessey & husband John, Ashley Firman & husband Joshua, and Zachary Ryan & partner Kayla Ferreira. Also survived by great-grandchildren: Molly, Kliness, Magnolia, and Isabelle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrated in the Garden Room in Rose Court, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody on Monday, March 25 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For obit/guestbook,
mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019