PUNCH, Henry J. Jr Of Middleton, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, on Feb 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace (Striglio), adoring father of Mary LoGrasso and her husband Ottavio, Deborah Main and her husband David, all of North Reading, and Kathleen Zagami, and her husband Robert of Madison CT, Brother of the Late Frank, William and Arthur, Loving Grandfather of 8. Marisa Screnci and her Husband Domenic, Lauren Messina and her husband Steven, Alesandra LoGrasso, Clancy, Michaela and Alanna Main and Rocco and Katelyn Zagami and 7 great-grandchildren. Henry was a late WWII Navy Veteran and was a 44 year Massport Employee who served as Captain of the Mystic River Bridge and was a founding member of the Local Union #157. He was a Chelsea High School graduate, a reader, an intellect and most of all Henry enjoyed the company of his loving family. All Funeral services and Burial will completely private for immediate family only. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO



