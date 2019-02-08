Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY PUNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY J. PUNCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HENRY J. PUNCH Obituary
PUNCH, Henry J. Jr Of Middleton, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, on Feb 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace (Striglio), adoring father of Mary LoGrasso and her husband Ottavio, Deborah Main and her husband David, all of North Reading, and Kathleen Zagami, and her husband Robert of Madison CT, Brother of the Late Frank, William and Arthur, Loving Grandfather of 8. Marisa Screnci and her Husband Domenic, Lauren Messina and her husband Steven, Alesandra LoGrasso, Clancy, Michaela and Alanna Main and Rocco and Katelyn Zagami and 7 great-grandchildren. Henry was a late WWII Navy Veteran and was a 44 year Massport Employee who served as Captain of the Mystic River Bridge and was a founding member of the Local Union #157. He was a Chelsea High School graduate, a reader, an intellect and most of all Henry enjoyed the company of his loving family. All Funeral services and Burial will completely private for immediate family only. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now